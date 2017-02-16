Looking Back

Feb. 13, 1997

Green Bay Packers fan Spencer Yohe, a teacher and coach at Hancock Schools, attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans Jan. 26. "A dream come true, " is how Yohe described it. The Packers won the Super Bowl.

Hancock Record sponsors tallest snowbank contest. The newspaper will be publishing entries over the next few weeks. The Records promises a mix of gag and good gifts to the winners.

Feb. 18, 1987

The ice on Page Lake is starting to break up earlier than usual this year because of the mild winter.

Hancock Police Chief Brad Lindgren advised the Record Tuesday that charges were filed against a juvenile in connection with a Feb. 2 burglary at a residence.

Feb. 16, 1967

Schools again closed by snow storms. If the trend continues, students in the Hancock School District will be going to school until the annual fourth of July celebration to make up for the days lost through cancellation of classes because of snowstorms and blocked roads.

Nine sows and about 80 small pigs were lost in a farrowing house fire at the Erland Charles Farm north of Hancock shortly after midnight early Friday morning.

Feb. 8, 1952

New paved highway to bypass Hancock. Two routes had been proposed. We are told the council did not favor the route through town.

Floyd Norsiden and John, both of Walnut Grove, have rented farms near Hancock.

Feb. 19, 1937

In spite of blocked roads in all directions there was good attendance at the annual Creamery day meeting. Louis Goulet, E.D. Smith, Fred Koehl and John Bolluyt were re-elected to the board of directors.

Feb. 17, 1922

Last night at about half past eleven o'clock Will Wente who together with his wife was at the K.P. dance ran home to see that the children were all right, noticed a smell of smoke in the air and looking down the street saw clouds of smoke pouring from the Carl Feigum residence. Only the kitchen part was damaged. Mr. and Mrs. Feigum left the house between eight and nine to go to the dance also, and when they left everything was apparently all right.

Feb. 22, 1907

Kip Park reports considerable damage done to the orchard by rabbits in the past several weeks. In some cases where the snow drifts have been high the rabbits have been at work on the lower branches of the trees.