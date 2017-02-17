Pay It Forward honors Erickson

But those who do know of her roles made sure she was recognized when Erickson received the Pay It Forward Stevens County award. Erickson received the award Feb. 17.

When representatives of the organization showed up at Erickson's home to present the award, she was more eager to offer coffee, cookies and other treats than talk about volunteering.

"It's so overwhelming. I love what I do," Erickson said.

And what does includes serving as past officer of the Chokio-Alberta Parent Teacher Association as well as on the board of the Chokio Housing and Development committee and the Chokio Housing Board. She's been a member of the Chokio Study Club for 60 years. She's been instrumental in the continuation of the annual picnic in Chokio. She's also been called the "church servant mouse" for many contributions to Our Saviors Lutheran Church. All those contributions were on a nomination letter written by Shirley Weeding and Mary Ellen Amundson.

"I'd been thinking of this for a long time," Weeding said of nominating Erickson.

Erickson said one of her motivations to volunteer is "I want to see Chokio progress."

"I love what I do. I love working with people," Erickson said.

Pay It Forward Stevens County is made up of various businesses in the county who want to honor volunteers in county communities.

Nominations for Pay It Forward Stevens County can be sent to the organization at one of these participating businesses: Morris Pizza Ranch, Bank of the West, West Central Screen and Print

Regional Fitness Center, KMRS/KKOK Radio Stations, Sheer Designs, Superior/WestMor

Morris Sun Tribune and Stevens Community Medical Center.