Community Calendar

Monday, February 20

THE SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at the Morris American Legion at 6:30 p.m. Program by staff of the Stevens County Historical Society speaking on their upcoming displays and events. The public is welcome.

Tuesday, February 21

ASKING THE BIG QUESTIONS, a campus/community discussion group, will meet at 7 pm Briggs Library McGinnis Room. The discussion topic is the Dakota Access Pipeline. Guest speakers include American Indian Studies faculty member Brian Twenter, UMM Sustainability Coordinator Troy Goodnough, and UMM student MaryJo Garcia who has spent time at the activist camp. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.

THE MORRIS POST 5039 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars meets at 7:30 p.m. in the lower level of Old Number One. Members and eligible veterans urged to attend.

Wednesday, February 22

COMIC BOOK WORKSHOP will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Morris Public Library. Presenters are Trisha Speed Shaskan and Stephen Shaskan. This is open to ages 7 and older. There is no cost and all supplies will be provided. Stop in or call the library at 320 589-1634 to sign up. This event is sponsored by the Morris Public Library and Viking Library System with money from Minnesota's Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Thursday, February 23

The Pomme de Terre Garden club will meet at 5:15 pm in the meeting room at the Morris Public Library. The program will be Revisiting the 2016 Summer Garden Tours. Visitors and prospective members welcome.

Sunday, February 26

The Morris Area/Stevens County annual Arizona potluck will be held at 12 p.m. in the community room at Apache Wells, 2227 North 56th Street, Mesa, Arizona.

Tuesday, February 28

The Board of Directors of West Central Minnesota Communities Action, Inc. will hold its regular monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. At the WCMCA Boardroom in Elbow Lake.