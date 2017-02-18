Donnelly News

Lenten services start March 1 at Kongsvinger. Services are at 7 p.m.

The annual auction and dinner for St. Mary's School is Feb. 25 starting at 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Morris.

The West Central Homes annual meeting is 1 p.m Feb. 26t at the Federated Church in Morris.

Herman Red Hats will meet at 11 a.m. March 6 at the Hunan Spring Restaurant in Fergus Falls.

Dorothy (Frank) Jordheim of Donnelly passed away on Feb.14. Her funeral is today at 1 p.m. at St John's — Donnelly

Robert J. Leuty, of El Cajon, California, passed away on Feb. 1. Survivors include his niece Karen (Charles) Long of the Donnelly /Herman area and other family members in the area

The Donnelly Community Club had its annual meeting at the community hall in Donnelly on Feb. 13. Two directors were reelected to the board. It was another good year for the threshing bee and the community club. Next meeting is 7 p.m. March 13. at the hall as we start making plans for this year's threshing bee on Aug. 26 and 27. This year's featured tractor is Allis Chalmers