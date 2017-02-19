Hodgson organizes community choir for Good Friday service

Linda Hodgson, choir director at Assumption Church in Morris, is again organizing and directing the choir. Last year about 70 singers formed the community choir. "It was very nice," Hodgson said. About 400 people came to the service, she said.

Singers from various churches in the area and some from no church at all, participated in the community choir last year, Hodgson said. She's hoping for, and encouraging, a similar turnout for this year.

The Tenebrae Service is called "In Calvary's Shadow" and lasts about 40 minutes. The service consists of eight choral songs interspersed with scripture readings, Hodgson said. Sevens candles are extinguished during the service until the congregation is sitting in darkness or "In Calvary's Shadow" reflecting on Jesus' crucifixion.

Practices for this community choir are 7 p.m. Sundays on March 26, April 2 and April 9 at Assumption Church in Morris. Each singer must buy the required music for $10.

Those interested should contact Hodgson at 320-589-4468 or email her at hodgson@stmarysmorris.com.