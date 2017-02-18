Greiner loves to keep us safe

Greiner is the emergency management director for Stevens County.

"I sleep, eat and dream emergency management planning," Greiner said.

She recently received the "Outstanding Commitment to Emergency Management" award from the state of Minnesota and its Department of Public Safety and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"Dona was honored for her dedication to, and her hard work in, the field of emergency management over an extended period of time," Minnesota's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly said in email comments about Greiner.

Greiner's "energy, passion and ingenuity are standards for others in the emergency management profession to aspire to," Kelly said.

Kelly cited two particular recent trainings organized by Greiner. Greiner brought more than 50 elected officials from Stevens County to an integrated emergency management course at Camp Ripley in 2015. In 2016, Greiner coordinated a full scale exercise of an oil train incident with more than 400 participants.

Greiner may be the director but she said she is part of a team effort.

"We have a team approach here and we all respondtogether," Greiner said. "We need to support each other and work together."

But, team members can't respond safely and effectively to a derailment of a train carrying hazardous material if they haven't had the proper training, Greiner said.

Greiner has regular meetings with emergency personnel from all departments in Stevens County. She's proud of that cooperation because the first meetings had only a handful of attendees.

"We talk openly about where there are gaps in our training," Greiner said.

Training is set when gaps are identified, she said.

She's also completing individualized plans for each city in the county. The individual plans identify the greatest emergency threat in each city.

For example, in Donnelly the greatest threat is a tornado. Greiner's plan identified the threat and response to such an incident.

"This year is the last city and it's Alberta," Greiner said. The greatest threat in Alberta is an incident at the elevator, she said.

The completion of the individual threat plans for cities has been well timed because Greiner is now also the emergency management director for Big Stone County. Stevens and Big Stone share Greiner in a cooperative plan that started in the fall. She recently hired a deputy director in Big Stone County as the workload gears up.

"We have our first meeting March where I will pull all the emergency responders together like I do here," Greiner said. "We need to know what are the gaps, what are the strengths and what are the hazards."

She will be in Big Stone two days a week and in Stevens County three days a week.

While Greiner may "sleep, eat and dream emergency management" these days, she hasn't always.

She was the emergency preparedness coordinator for Stevens County Public Health in 2008 when then county sheriff Randy Willis convinced her to join the county as the emergency management director.

"It's (been) exciting to see the team building," Greiner said of the growth since 2008. Stevens County has a great team of emergency responders, Greiner said.

"It's been a fun job," Greiner said.