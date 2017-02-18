Looking Back

The Appleton Aces, seeking to cinch third place in the West Central Conference, will come to Morris to do battle with the Tigers. This will be the first meeting of the season between these teams but the Aces, as their record indicates, are one of the better teams in the loop and are favored to take the measure of the seventh place Tigers in a resumption of an old rivalry.

On Sept. 10, 1951, Generals Marshall, Bradley, and Ridgway launched a joint effort of the military and the Red Cross to procure 2,800,000 pints of blood for the armed forces by July 1952. The Red Cross must procure an additional 1,500,000 points for civilian hospitals. The military has opened centers on a number of installations to receive the blood donations of its own personnel. This in no way lessens the responsibility of the Red Cross as the official blood procurement agency for the Dept. Of Defense.

Col. R.H. Krueger, son of Mr. And Mrs. J.R. Krueger of Morris, is commandant of a new AAA Officer Candidate School at Fort Bliss, Texas. The new OCS at Fort Bliss was opened last November with a total of 193 candidates from six Army areas in the U.S.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of February 17, 1972

A group of Morris junior high students under the supervision of teacher, Miss Paula Nelson, have formed an ecology club named KEEP (Keep Earth's Environment Pure). In their concern about the environment problem the club decided to do something constructive towards ecology in the area and several weeks ago began a project to collect cans and take them to a recycling plant in St. Paul. The club is presently raising money to pay for the transportation of the cans to St. Paul and to finance future projects.

The Chokio-Alberta senior physics students and instructor Mrs. Ruth Anderson visited Concordia College at Moorhead to conduct experiments with radioactive materials to determine the half-life of radioactive indium. The group of 14 students saw many scientific machines besides visiting the biology department, library and computer center.

Seventeen Morris high school students participated in a retreat dealing with Inner City problems. The students, all members of the Zion Lutheran Church, visited several other Twin City areas during their stay at the Plymouth Youth Center in Minneapolis.

The Chokio American Legion Post selected Tom Schuster, son of Mr. And Mrs. Dean Schuster of Chokio, to attend Boy's State which will be held at St. John's College, Collegeville. Kevin Asmus, son of Mr. And Mrs. Kenneth Asmus of Chokio, was selected as alternate. The boys are juniors at C-A and were chosen from among the scholastic top one-third of their class.

The Tiger cagers of Morris will host the Lakers of Glenwood on the Morris court in the final home game of the season for Coach Roger Schnaser's basketeers. With still a mathematical chance, albeit a slender one, of garnering a share of West Central Conference honors, Friday night's game is another important one for the Tigers.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of February 12, 2002

The Morris/Minnewaska swim team took on powerhouse Montevideo Jan. 31. Although victory eluded MAHS, the meet served a good purpose, coaches noted. Montevideo helped get the swimmers motivated for the conference meet which was scheduled for Feb. 9, at UMM. MAHS won only three of the twelve events on the night. The divers, however, all had their personal best performances of the season. The MAHS boys swim team took home the first place trophy won in the Park Rapids Invitational. The MAHS swim team consists of Cody Beyer, Kevin Erickson, Derek Nelson, Nick Paumen, Nic Johnson, Matt Lesmeister, Dan Ringdahl, Paul Suckstorff, Mark Lussenden, Forest Henrickson, Patrick Killacky, Jesse Olson, Jason Brown, Sean Jost, Tony Vangsness, Jesse Ringdahl and coaches Charlie Paumen and Jeff Nelson.

For seven years now, the Ambulance Service has been offering an EMT class to Morris high schoolers. In the last few years a First Responders class and First Responders team have been added at the high school. This year, a sports medicine component has been added. Randy Fischer, Stevens County Ambulance Director, says many of the high school students who enroll in the EMT course have been able to go on to get part-time jobs at ambulance services while attending college.

Morris area community members will make cameo appearances in collaboration with a University of Minnesota, Morris student cast and crew in the upcoming UMM theater production of "The Laramie Project." "The Laramie Project" recounts the various reactions of the citizens of a small college town when a tragedy of national proportions occurs. Area community members making cameo appearances are Dave Johnson, Morris Area High School drama teacher; Ron Kubik, UMM Media Services coordinator; Morris resident James Moore; and Mayor Carol Wilcox, Morris. UMM Professor of Theater and technical director, Tap Payne is designing the lights, while UMM senior and Morris native, Dan Norman is the production's sound designer. Designing the costumes are UMM senior theater major Kimberly Gamrandt and UMM costume shop foreperson, Liz Spohr. Coordinating and designing multimedia elements of the production is Mike Cihak, UMM Media Services. Performances will be in the Black Box Theatre, HFA building, on the Morris campus.