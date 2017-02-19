More than a game

"I've been playing soccer ever since I can remember," Cid said. "I've played (as an adult) in Willmar for over 10 years. I've been part of a league there for over five years."

"For me, Morris has a lot of potential for soccer, especially for kids," Cid said. "I have three kids and I want them to be able to play soccer."

Cid joined Robert Frischman and Chris Richards to develop a soccer program for youth and adults in the Morris Area called the West Central Soccer Association The trio said they have a great partner in Morris Community Education that primarily works with the youth program.

All three men said their kids motivate them to develop the youth soccer program but there is more behind it than just providing a chance for kids to kick an 8.25 inch soccer ball. That ball and those kicks are creating a much bigger footprint in the area, they said.

The region has a growing immigrant population in which soccer is part of the culture, Richards said. Knowing that his own kids and kids of other parents who grew up in the Midwest wanted a soccer program, Richards said he saw an opportunity.

"We immediately discovered there was a ton of diversity in the (interested) group," Richards said. "We realized that soccer shouldn't be the main goal here."

Soccer has become a way to connect diverse members of the community with each other, Richards said.

As the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cyrus, Richards said his church supports the soccer involvement as a way for their pastor to reach out to the community.

Frischman works as a Spanish and English instructor for Riverview LLP in rural Morris.

He wanted to provide an opportunity for employees to gather outside of work and for the families of employees to gather with each other and others in the area.

"We're building a community within a community," Frischman said. "And a community at large that knows each other outside of work."

They see that community building during the youth and adult soccer season in the fall.

Parents of soccer players, white and those of color, stand on the sidelines together to watch their kids play. The conversations happen naturally. And where language may be a barrier, the kids help out.

Teams from a 10-team adult league play on Sundays. Green River Park has one of the soccer fields.

"There's 10 players on each team and whoever comes with them," Cid said. Whoever comes with is often family members and friends. Several community members will also stop to watch.

To Richards, the soccer programs are a reflection of the region's cultural diversity. The growing programs show there is a need for that reflection. The youth program started three years ago with 50 registered kids and grew to 80 this past fall.

The adult league started with six teams and now has 10 teams. The league also has a tournament.

The trio has set its sights on expansion. They'd like a summer traveling youth team that plays teams in cities such as Alexandria, Brainerd, Willmar and others. Eventually, they'd like to start a high school team in Morris. And they want to keep expanding the overall youth and adult programs.

They are ambitious but they are passionate.

Cid operates two restaurants, Mi Mexico in Morris and Benson. Frischman and Richards also work full-time. Their jobs and their families have been huge supporters, the men said.

"You just make it happen," Cid said. "If you really want to do it you find ways to do it."

It's too important to the community not to work at it, they said.