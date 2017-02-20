Car collides with ambulance in Pope County

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, near Pope County Road 29.

One passenger in the ambulance, Craig Allen Feuchtenberger, 45, of Hancock, was taken to

Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The others in ambulance, driver Timothy Gramm, 54, of Morris, and passengers Jessica Velde, 35, of Morris, and David Thomas Smith, 21, of Amery, Wis., and Sievert were taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood.

The State Patrol described all of the injuries as non-life-threatening.

The ambulance was from the Stevens County Ambulance Service.