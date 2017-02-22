Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company to perform at UMM Feb. 25

The ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center’s Edson Auditorium.

The Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company defies expectations through a fusion of classical, traditional, and folk Chinese dance with modern dance and Western ballet styles. The company—directed by Shanghai-born choreographer Lily Cai—has offered itself as an institution of dance instruction and performance for nearly 30 years. With inventive poses, original music, interweaving of dancers, artistic presentation, and eye-catching costumes (both traditional and minimalistic), Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company offers a beautiful, unique experience for audiences everywhere.

Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone and mail, or in person at the Office of Student Activities. For tickets and more information, please visit tickets.umn.edu or call 320-589-6077.

This performance is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.