Hancock '97 team champions

"It was really awesome," Gillespie said of the event which honored the teams.

The gym was electric during the introduction as the crowd applauded and cheered as if the championships were won that weekend instead of 20 years ago.

"I absolutely cheered and clapped," Gillespie said.

"It was very cool. It was fun," fellow fan Randy Reese said.

Terri (Nohl) Nesvig said the team heard that fan support that night. "You made our team so proud," Nesvig said of one of the best comments she received Feb. 18.

Game nights are big in Hancock, a town of fewer than 1,000 residents. But this night was bigger as championship players and fans got a chance to relive some of the season.

"Just a lot of good memories," Cheryl Walton said. Walton worked at the school for many years until she retired this past June.

"So many memories I don't know where time has gone," Gillespie said. The memories prompted some tears, Gillespie said.

"The team could get down by 20 points and still come back to win the game," Reese said of the 1997 boys team. "They played excellent defense."

The girls were also known for defense, Reese said.

The players were also good students, retired art teacher Susan Stevenson said.

"Surprisingly they were very artistic," Stevenson said. Stevenson wore a 1997 State Championship sweatshirt because it was must wear that night.

"They were great kids," Stevenson said. And not a brown-noser in the bunch, well maybe one but she wouldn't name that kid, Stevenson said with a smile.

Vernon Christie often drove the boys or girls teams or the high school pep band to road games. When the girls won the state championship 56-50 over Chatfield, the pep band left immediately after the game to head to the boys playoff game at Concordia College in Moorhead.

"We put the pedal to the medal from the Twin Cities to Moorhead," Christie said. "We didn't stop. The band arrived just as the game was about to start."

His daughter Leah (Christie) Deutsch was on the girls team.

Christie also worked for the city of Hancock during the 1996-1997 basketball season. Record snowfalls hit the region that winter. But "March came and it quit. Everyone all left town for the games," Christie said.