Donnelly News

The St Mary's School in Morris annual auction and dinner will be held today (Saturday) starting at 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Morris.

The West Central Christian Homes annual meeting is 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Federated Church Morris.

The Donnelly City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Note the new date and time.

The Rendsville 4-H Club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Donnelly Rod and Gun Club members are selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a fish house.

Draw doubles dart tournament in memory of Steve Larson to benefit American Heart Association starts at 11 a.m. today (Saturday) at The Place to Be in Donnelly.

"Raising up Stevens County Kinship's second annual Quarter Kraze will be at 2 p.m. March 4, the Old Number 1 Southside in Morris.

Herman Red Hats will meet at 11 a.m. March 6 at the Hunan Spring Restaurant in Fergus Falls.

The 9-F Sportsmen's Club will have its annual meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, in the back room of the Morris American Legion.

Richard DeLong of Benson passed away on Feb. 6. Survivors include his brother, former Donnelly area resident John Delong, currently of Morris.

Gary Carlson of Louisville, Kentucky,passed away on Feb. 9. Survivors include his wife, former Donnelly area resident, Barbara (Stahn).

Twin girls, Layla Kay, and Olivia Helen, were born on Feb. 16 to Steve and Chandra Schmitz. Grandparents are Jim and Julie Busse of Appleton. Great grandparents are Della Dunn of Donnelly and the late Verle and Helen Dunn.