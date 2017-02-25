Stevens County board buys car, hires staffer

The board agreed to buy a 2017 Ford Taurus from Valu Ford of Morris with a trade-in for a 2006 Impala, county fleet manager Nick Young said.

Young obtained quotes from three car dealerships.

"Any talk of keeping one vehicle as a transport?" commissioner Jeanne Ennen asked.

Board chairman Ron Staples said the county has a vehicle for an inmate transport vehicle.

The county will also use a vehicle for a runner, county officials said.

County coordinator Becky Young said that $22,000 was in the budget for a new fleet vehicle. She also recommended trading in the 2006 Impala.

The board handled several information technology matters at the meeting.

Craig Waldvogel will be the new IT Systems Support Specialist. His pay will start at $20.24 per hour which is Grade 15, Step 6. His hire date is March 1.

"We interviewed four individuals. We were really impressed with Craig," county human resources director Janet Raguse said. Waldvogel's experience is factored into the pay scale, Raguse said.

The board also agreed to continue the on call agreement with IT director Victoria Townsend until roughly March 31 when Waldvogel will begin to share the on call duties.

The county has a new vendor for drug testing. The board approved using Alvstad & Associates of Barrett.

"We do not have a vendor in Stevens County," Raguse said.

Alvastad is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, Raguse said. Raguse said Alvstad can also respond to test if the county has a reasonable suspicion a staff member is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The county's current provider is based in Benson and will serve as a back-up.

There will not be an intermittent custodian to fill-in when staff are on leaves or during staff vacations, Raguse said. Instead, the county's Sentence To Serve program will fill-in during the remaining several weeks of a staff member's leave, she said.

"We made a decision not to hire someone because we had a STS participant who had the time," Raguse said.

Two individuals were interviewed but one dropped out, Raguse said. The second individual would be a possible option should the county need an intermittent custodian in the future, she said.