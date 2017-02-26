St, Mary's Samplings

Kindergarten: We had a good week. We celebrated President's Day—at home. We also celebrated Braelyn Logan's Wonderful Week and Ella Jo's birthday. It was B week so we read a lot of books about bears, our favorites being the Bear Snores On books by Karma Wilson and illustrated by Jane Chapman. We are very anxious to hear who got our class projects at the Dinner Auction. Hope you can make it to this great event on Saturday, Feb. 25.

First grade: We worked with words that have the long o sound made by the letters -o, -ow, -oa, and -oe. We read a story about Cesar Chavez and learned how he helped crop pickers get paid more and have better living conditions. In math we continue to work with graphs and are starting on tables as well. We finished our A-Z book for social studies this week. Hope to see many of you at the Dinner/Auction fundraiser.

Second grade: We have been working on being authors this week. We are creating a story that will be published into a book late in April. The second graders decided to write an adventure story that takes the characters to different locations where they have many fun and scary experiences. In math we are learning to subtract two- digit numbers. We have been using ten sticks and one to help us regroup and subtract. We have also been fine tuning our analog clock skills. We are excited to find out who will be going home with our three auction projects this weekend.

Third grade: We have been busy finishing up our math unit on multiplying and dividing and took our test on Friday. We are feeling very confident but know we need to keep practicing. In reading we read a story titled "Nacho and Lolita" which was a folktale with an overall theme that friendship is more important than beauty. On Tuesday we were invited to attend a presentation at the Morris Area High School on Wild & Wacky Wetlands which the student really enjoyed and we even had one of our students dress up as a beaver.

Fourth grade: In social studies we are continuing to talk about ancient civilizations. We also heard from Flat Conner, Angela, and Monty. They traveled to Virginia, London and Utah. In science class we are learning about the engineering process and each student is in the process of designing a solution to a real world problem. We are very grateful to all who have donated to and are supporting our St. Mary's Auction this Saturday. We hope to see you there.

Fifth grade: This week the fifth graders worked on a resort report where they created their own resort to help with multiplication. We also worked on author's purpose in reading. We've been getting ready for the dinner and auction. The students painted their hands on a fabric desk runner that will go with a re-purposed desk from St. Mary's.

Sixth grade: In math we have begun learning about ratios, proportions and percentages. It is pretty rewarding to see all that equivalent fraction practice come in handy In reading this week we are learning about the Titanic, how it sunk and how it was rediscovered in the 1980s. We are also moving forward with our Genetics Unit. Each student has selected a genetic disorder and on Friday they will be presenting their slideshow to the rest of the class. It should be interesting if the "Holy cow" and "Cool!"s I've been hearing during work time are any indication.