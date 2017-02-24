Nelson kisses the pig for student trip

Squealing aside, Nelson and Red calmed enough for Nelson to plant a smooch on Red's ear. And when the students chanted "On the lips" neither Red or Nelson seemed interested in that. In fact, Red let out another squeal and Nelson kissed his back.

No way was she kissing the pig's snout. "I saw what came out of that snout earlier," Nelson said.

Red was shown to students before the big Kiss the Pig event. The event raised about $2,500 for a student trip to Washington, D.C. Since Red was the event's star students to got to meet him before the kiss.

While in Nelson's room he "shot snot across (the room)," Nelson said.

Maybe Red was nervous?

"Probably," said Jacob Koehl, a student and Red's owner. Red came from the farm of his parents, Joe and Angie Koehl.

Nerves are why Red was squealing, Joe Koehl said.

Red was nervous. Nelson said she was nervous moments before it was announced whether she or fellow teachers Tony Thielke, Ryan Snyder or Darin Stanislawski would be kissing the pig.

"My hands are sweating," Nelson said. But, the sweaty hands were as much about the prospect of kissing a pig as it was because of the atmosphere in the gym and Red's vocalizing.

"I don't like the loud noise," Nelson said.

It got louder. Students shouted when it was announced that Nelson was the winner.

That was no surprise to first-graders Karrick Schmidgall, Henry Nohl or Damon Messner.

"Mrs. Nelson is going to have to kiss a pig," Schmidgall said about 15 minutes before the kisser was announced.

"I do too, I think it's Mrs. Nelson," Nohl said.

"She's the winner," Messner said.

Nelson was going to kiss the pig, the first-graders said with authority. But, "We don't know where," Schmidgall said.

They were right, Nelson kissed the pig.