It's a tough topic. It's interesting to note that supporters and opponents will use words and phrases like the decision offers better protection for students or the decision will not protect our students.

Even Betsy DeVos had misgivings about rescinding Obama's guidance on transgender bathroom use, at least in the beginning, if you can, believe "fake news" such as The New York Times or New Yorker.

I am including statements from the Minnesota Family Council and Education Minnesota about the Trump Administration's decision to rescind Obama's guidance. I found the language each organization used interesting.

Here's the statement from the Minnesota Family Council below.

The decision to rescind the Obama Administration's overreaching and coercive "guidance" letter gives states and school administrators an opportunity to develop policies that extend compassionate accommodations to students who struggle with biological realities without compromising the privacy, safety and dignity of all other students.

"The Trump Administration's decision eliminates the funding threat and false interpretation of Title IX that the Obama Administration used to bully schools into adopting locker room, housing, and bathroom policies that would have forced students, especially girls, into compromising situations," says Stephani Liesmaki, Director of Communications for Minnesota Family Council.

"As a result of the decision last night, school administrators no longer face federal coercion to adopt policies that they know compromise the safety, privacy and dignity of their students, especially girls," says Liesmaki. "The Trump administration made a common sense decision. No one should expect young girls to undress or be exposed to a member of the opposite sex in intimate settings like showers and locker rooms."

"School administrators have every reason to develop policies that compassionately accommodate students who struggle with biological realities without compromising the privacy, safety and dignity of all other students," concludes Liesmaki.

Here's the statement from Education Minnesota below.

Education Minnesota President Denise Specht released the following statement Thursday in response to the decision by President Donald Trump to rescind protections for transgender students that allowed them to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity.

"Minnesota educators value and welcome all students and we strive to make sure every child feels safe in school, especially the most vulnerable, because students who feel secure learn more easily," Specht said. "We will continue this work for LGBTQ and other students because we have a legal and moral obligation to do so. And we will oppose anyone who uses the president's actions as an excuse to bully, harass or discriminate against the students we have dedicated our careers to serve. Now it's time for school districts to step up for transgender students. As Governor Dayton said, this is a human rights issue."

"Educators go to work in public schools every day because we believe every child has the potential to be great," Specht said. "Every child, period. We don't teach hate. We don't tolerate bullying. We don't exclude children because of their religion, race, immigration status, ZIP code, special needs, gender or sexual orientation. Our responsibility is the mission of public education. When anyone threatens that mission, the educators of Minnesota will resist, and we will persist."

Now, ask yourself: If you were the parent of a straight student which statement makes you feel better?

Now, ask yourself: If you were the parent of a transgender student which statement makes you feel better?