Sun Tribune Community Calendar

A FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris, 108 West 8th Street. The community meal is a no-strings-attached free, healthy meal open to anyone in the community, with the goal of encouraging people to cook and eat together to build community.

Thursday, March 2

AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS TACO FEED will be held at the Morris American Legion from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to Someplace Safe.

Friday, March 10

MOVIE MATINEE at the Morris Public Library at 2 p.m. No cost. No preregistration required. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Morris Friends of the Public Library. Call the library for movie title or for more information at 320 589-1634.

Tuesday, March 14

FREE BUSINESS FINANCIAL SKILLS TRAINING will be offered from 8 to 10 a.m. at AgCountry Farm Credit Services in Morris. Learn all the avenues to obtain funding for your business and create financial projections that will assist in securing financing. To register, call Katie at 218-299-3037.