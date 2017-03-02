Hancock Library News

Thursday, March 2, is Dr. Seuss Day, a full twenty-four hours to make a mess with the Cat in the Hat, dance around with the Fox in Sox, hear a Who with Horton, count the red and blue fish, help the Grinch see the error of his ways, and listen to Sam I Am's friend complain about his dish of green eggs and ham, the ungrateful hairball!

Theodor Seuss Geisel, commonly known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, was a writer, poet and cartoonist. March 2 is a celebration of his life and works, as it was on this day in 1904 that he was born. He died in 1991 at the age of 87 He made an incredible impact on numerous generations as he wrote 46 children's books and his many bizarre, colorful and zany tales are still cherished by young and old alike.

We have many of his books here in the library as well as bookmarks and pencils to give away so come in and celebrate. If you want to pay a fitting tribute, just dress up with a friend as Thing 1 and Thing 2. All you need are blue wigs and red jumpsuits and boundless energy.

Aso, this is just a follow-up report concerning the MN Loves Libraries campaign in which many of you recently participated in by filling out postcards. The report is that the legislators were so delighted with them that they started to read them right away. Thank You all for your responses and comments.

Remember—

"You're off to Great Places!

Today is your day!

Your mountain is waiting,

So ... get on your way!"

― Dr. Seuss, Oh, The Places You'll Go!

See ya at the library!