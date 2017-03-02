This was a cake walk (with video)

"This is my first time being here," Tony Feuchtenberger said of the cake walk. Feuchtenberger grew up hearing stories about the cake walk from his dad Dennis.

"They had it when he was in school," Feuchtenberger said.

Feuchtenberger came to the cake walk with his daughter. "I'm looking forward to it."

The thrill of winning a cake is fun even for those who are veteran cake walkers.

"Oh, yeah," Sue Benson said of the fun of the anticipation of winning a cake. "I won a cake last year, it was delicious."

Benson hadn't yet seen what cakes were available to win.

"I haven't been over to look," Benson said of a long row of tables that stretched nearly across the entire gym floor.

Cousins Emery Schaefer and Winston Schaefer had already looked over the rows of cakes.

"Well this one over there is cool," Winston said as he pointed to a cake decorated with miniature John Deere heavy equipment.

Emery's taste drew him to a cake covered in Easter-colored M & Ms.

"There is one over there with a football and has the Hancock Owls (logo) on it," Winston said.

Both boys said vanilla was their favorite cake flavor. They wanted to win at least one cake. "I'd like to win two," Emery said.

Kelsey Staples and her two children, Levi and Paige, were also on their first cake walk.

"There's a lot of people here, a lot of good cakes," Staples said. "We're excited."

Women in the center of the seven rings served as ticket takers and cake displayers. They walked the cakes around the ring so participants could see which cake was the prize. The seven rings of walkers started when the Hancock school band played. Some people simply walked around the rings of chairs while others danced to the beat of the band. Everyone stopped when the music stopped.

While dozens of people filled the gym for the annual tradition, Annette Metzger made sure out-of-town cake walk fans could still participate in some way. Metzger shared a live video page from Facebook on her cell phone as she walked along the tables of cakes.

"I try to post something every year to bring back memories," Metzger said. "A lot of the community remembers the cake walk."

A big bunch of the community was packed into the gym Feb. 24. Shadow Schaefer, an organizer of the cake walk, figured about 150 to 200 cakes would be available for prizes for this year's cake walk.