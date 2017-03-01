Looking Back

This year's 4-H champion horticulturist in Stevens county is Eunice Kvale, 12-year-old member of the Swan Lake 4-H club. In recognition of her horticulture achievements, Eunice will receive the Minnesota State Horticultural Society's engraved certificate to the county champion horticulturist, as well as a year's membership in the society.

Dave Schneider and Donny Roberts, the one-two scoring bunch of the Appleton Aces, showed too much fondness for the basket and between them scored 47 points to pace the Aces to a 56-39 triumph over Coach Orlin Peik's team in a West Central Conference game on the Morris court. This was the final conference battle for the Tigers and also their final home game of the regular schedule.

Last week the Hancock Record was informed that the council had acted to permit the State Highway department to move Highway No. 9 so that it would circle the town east of the school buildings. This announcement did not set well with either the townspeople or the farmers whose lands would be crossed. A delegation visited highway and other officials in the cities the following day to discuss the matter. A special meeting was called and after considering the expensive damage that the road would do to the farmer's land, cutting across most of them diagonal, and also do the village no good, the council accepted and adopted a resolution that the highway be left where it is, or give the Highway department an alternative to go the entire length of Atlantic avenue.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of February 22, 1972

Morris Mrs. Jaycees members Mrs. Ray Krueger, Mrs. Merlyn Shelstad and President Mrs. Newell Ueland, present Sister Eloise of the Villa of St. Francis the scrapbook compiled by the Mrs. Jaycees for Villa residents and with candles for centerpieces to be made by the residents in the Villa's arts and crafts shop.

The Tiger cagers of Morris, playing another strong all-around game here, downed the Glenwood Lakers, 90-63, to boost their West Central Conference record to 9 and 4. The Tigers will close out their regular season play with a conference battle at Litchfield.

Another blizzard, one of the worst of the season in some respects, swept through this area with this section of the state apparently getting the brunt of the storm. The storm brought more than 5 ½ inches of snow which was whipped by winds gusting to more than 60 miles an hour.

Brian Williams, Morris senior high school student, has been selected to participate in the "America's Youth in Concert" program of the Universal Academy for Music, Princeton, New Jersey, which will include two concerts on the east coast and a concert tour of Europe during the coming summer. Brian, who plays trumpet in the senior high band, recently was selected to play in the All-State Band at the MMEA convention held at the Radisson Hotel. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Williams of Morris.

Dennis Clausen, son of Mr and Mrs. Lyle Benson of Morris and a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Morris, was recently awarded a Doctorate in English at the University of California at Riverside. Dr. Clausen and his family will soon be moving to San Diego, Calif., where Dr. Clausen has accepted a position as assistant professor of English at the University of San Diego.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of February 14, 2002

Marking the 100th day of school, along with "I Love to Read" Month, the faculty of Morris Area Elementary School presented "Sleeping Beauty" at the school auditorium. Cast were Brad Korn, Kyle Berget, Brian Johnson, Ken Gagner, Linda Retzlaff, Marty Fluegel, Gretchen Gillis, Becky Hennen, Cork Loge, Peter Bremer and Jerry Witt.

New elementary or renovate the old? The Morris Area School Board is expected to make a decision on which course of action to pursue on the elementary school question when it meets for its regular meeting. There is an item on the agenda calling for a vote to direct the administration to pursue one of the two options. That vote would set in motion events that would lead to a referendum vote on the elementary question at the November general election.

The City of Morris had agreed to help fund the Stevens County Historical Society's proposed expansion of the Stevens County Museum. The City Council agreed to contribute $150,000 to the project. The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.7 million. The proposed addition would add 9,000 square feet onto the existing 3,000 square foot museum, located in the old Carnegie Library.

It's been eight years, but the Tiger boys basketball team couldn't have picked a better time to win at Minnewaska, as they pulled out a come-from-behind 54-48 victory over the Lakers. The win by the Tigers was their first victory at Minnewaska since the Tigers' state tournament season of 1994-95. Both teams have three more conference games to play. Overall, the Tigers are now 10-7 while the Lakers are 11-5.