Community Calendar

STEVENS COUNTY ECI MEETING will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the ECFE/SR parent education room at the Morris Area Elementary School.

Friday, March 10

MOVIE MATINEE at the Morris Public Library at 2 p.m. No cost. No preregistration required. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Morris Friends of the Public Library. Call the library for movie title or for more information at 320 589-1634.

Monday, March 13

CELEBRITY DONKEYBALL will be held at the Morris Area Elementary School gymnasium at 7 p.m. Donkey rides will also be available for children 12 and under. This is a fundraiser for Freddy Hanson's family to help them fight cancer. Tickets are available at Willie's SuperValu, Bremer Bank, Superior Industries, Pizza Ranch, Morris Area Schools district office and the Morris Area elementary office.

Tuesday, March 14

FREE BUSINESS FINANCIAL SKILLS TRAINING will be offered from 8 to 10 a.m. at AgCountry Farm Credit Services in Morris. Learn all the avenues to obtain funding for your business and create financial projections that will assist in securing financing. To register, call Katie at 218-299-3037

Wednesday, March 15

VEGETABLE GARDENING:301 Take your vegetable gardening skills to the next level with our in-depth vegetable growing strategies class. Wed, March 15 from 6:30-7:30 pm in AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris. Admission is free, donations accepted. More info at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu or 320-589-1711.

Friday, March 17

THE 7TH ANNUAL STEVENS COUNTY FFA ALUMNI BANQUET will be held at 6 p.m. at the Hancock High School. Events includes a silent auction. Annual meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

FREDDY'S FORCE benefit for Freddy Hanson will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 108 West 8th St., in Morris. The event includes a pulled-pork sandwich meal along with a kids' carnival and silent auction.