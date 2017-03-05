Morris Looking Back

Ramona Miller, daughter of Mr and Mrs W.P. Miller, has been selected by her classmates in the Morris high school senior class and by the faculty to be Morris' 1952 Good Citizenship Pilgrim in the contest sponsored annually by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Wadsworth Trail Chapter sponsors the local contest and this year's event is the 15th annual contest held in Morris. By virtue of her selection for the honor Ramona will go to St. Paul to attend the MN DAR convention as the guest, along with other "Good Citizens" from other cities in the state.

Everett Somers, who comes to Morris from Winona, and Warren Anderson, who come to this city from Montevideo, are the new managers of the grocery department and meats departments, respectively, in the Red Owl Store. Mr. Somers and Mr. Anderson succeed Willie Martin and K. D. (Andy) Anderson, who with the former's brother, Darold Anderson of Fergus Falls, will go into partnership in operating a new Hartz's Super Market in Morris. The new store will be located in the former location of the National Tea store and work is now in progress installing the first of the new equipment for the enterprise.

Twenty-two young men from Stevens County went to Minneapolis in a chartered bus to the inducted into the nation's army under the Selective Service program. It was the largest draft contingent to leave the county since the days of WW II. Vern Scheil, on behalf of the Morris Civic and Commerce association, presented each of the young men with a cigarette lighter suitably inscribed with good wishes from the business and professional firms of the city. One of the group, Jerry Schmidt, had gone to Minneapolis a couple of days in advance and joined the others when they arrived in that city. Comprising the Selective Service contingent were: Ordell Asmus, John Barry, Donald Blakesley, Gerald Bremer, Leroy Broberg, LuDean Bruer, Walter Eckhart, James Erickson, Robert Flannigan, Donald Frank, Allen Gillespie, Arven Graff, Arnold Hennen, Sylvester Hilla, Gerald Kellen, Lloyd Kjeldahl, Erwin Mau, Darrell Schaub, Donald Snell, James Thedin and Robert Watson.

Three Morris high school wrestlers, Kenny Johnson, Bob Johnson and Ronnie Woolridge, won their way to the state wrestling tournament at the University of Minnesota by virtue of their performances in the Region 6 tournament at Moorhead. The Morris squad won fourth place in the fight for the regional team championship. Morris, however, was second only to Hibbing in the number of individual champions it will send to the state meet.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of March 7, 1972

The Top Hatters, official greeting committee of the Morris Chamber of Commerce, recently visited several new business places in Morris to extend a welcome to the owners with the congratulations and best wishes from the Chamber. The Top Hatters called on Jack and Rita Feuchtenberger, husband and wife team, who are the owners and operators of the new eating establishment, Papa John's. Top Hatters were Stan Blasey, Bill Rickmeyer, Harry Miller John Fletcher, Newell Ueland and Dick Bluth, Chamber manager.

It will be the Morris Tigers and the Cyrus Panthers battling in game tonight and Elbow Lake opposing Tintah as action in the District 21 tournament continues. Both games tonight will be at the UMM Physical Education Center. The district consolation championship and championship games will be played Friday night, also on the UMM court.

An estimated 4,000 to 5,000 persons visited the beautiful new Sunwood Inn motel during its open house and enjoyed tours of the elegantly furnished and equipped facility. The guest room, lounge and pool facilities at Sunwood Inn will be open for business today, it is announced by Jon Bentley, innkeeper. The dining facilities will open in the near future.

Lorrie Jo Cin has been named Chokio-Alberta high school's Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972. She was chosen on the basis of her score in a written knowledge and attitude exam taken by senior girls and will receive a specially designed award charm from General Mills. Additionally she is now eligible for state and national honors. Lorrie is the daughter of Mr and Mrs Leslie Cin of Donnelly.

The members of the city's maintenance and water department recently completed a standard Red Cross course in First Aid, a 10-hour course consisting of two hours per week for five weeks. The Morris crew is one of the first municipal groups in the state to complete this now required course. Pictured are Bob Rose, chairman of Safety Services for the Stevens county chapter of the Red Cross; Bill Storck, DeWayne Flannigan, Lee Arnold, Gilbert Schmidgall, certified Red Cross First Aid instructor; Glen Helberg, Dale Crow, William Smith, city manager; DeWayne Michaelson, Jim Storck, Clifford Sax, Dennis Halverson, Darrell Hadler and Tom Brandt.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of February 26, 2002

The Tiger gymnastics team assembled in Paynesville for the Section 6A gymnastics meet. Gymnasts were Angie Buchanon, Crystal Henrichs, Angie Strand, Sarah Jipson, Christine Grotjohn, Tonia Schmidt, Jackie Lembcke, Elizabeth Hennen, Amanda Varnum, Suzanna Fitzgerald, Alyssa Goeller, Holly Varnum, Sara Eul, Sam Jipson, Tracy Kloos, Amanda Fehr, Brenna Vick, Kristen Mitteness and coaches Trent Oberg and Bonnie Bartell.

The newest building on the Stevens County Fairgrounds in Morris has busily hosted 4-H horseback riders throughout the fall and winter season in this new indoor arena. Designed and funded by and for the use of the Stevens County 4-H Horse Project, the Jory Anderson/MacKenzie Hauglund Memorial HorsePlex is also available for any group or organization to rent for hosting a variety of activities and events that a soft floor arena might accommodate.

Stevens County will need to find a new Director of Human Services after Linda Carroll's resignation. Her new position with the state will be to serve as an external reviewer for the child protection systems in various counties. Carroll stated that she will be responsible for only one program and that looks very attractive to me.

Tommy Tomlin and Monroe Estenson will be honored for their hours served in the Voluntary Service Program driving the Vets Van for Stevens County. Estenson and Tomlin transport patients to and from veterans hospitals in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud. There were 168 trips made during 2001.