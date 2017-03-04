Bus riders in Morris

The statistics show that community consists of adults, elderly, riders, youth and children. But, drivers don't see the statistics when they drive.

They see and hear a community.

"I love it. You get to see a lot of different kinds of people from 3-year-olds to senior citizens," driver Lori Riley said.

"I like meeting people, visiting with people," driver Linda Hoffman said.

Riley drove her route one recent afternoon and stopped to pick up two passengers she knew by face and name. The driver greeted them by name and passenger Shirley Reynolds dropped some candy in Riley's hand. The candy is a frequent gift, Riley said.

Reynolds and her daughter Diane Miller are frequent riders.

"I'm very thankful for it because I don't have a car," Miller said.

Although Reynolds walks a lot she appreciates the transit. On this day she was traveling to her daughter's apartment but other days the transit is handy when shopping.

"After I load up on groceries at Willie's," Reynolds said.

Two University of Minnesota Morris college students were headed to Willie's Supervalu on this same afternoon.

The two students chatted in Chinese. They took a selfie while on the bus even though this wasn't their first Morris transit trip.

"I think (we ride) maybe once or twice a week," Yichao Huang said. "It's very convenient."

Without the transit, "We walk," Ruixuan Zhong said.

"We have to walk or not go out," Huang said.

"We're very lucky a community our size has this," Hoffman said.

Morris's population hovers around 5,300 people. The ridership statistics show steady use of the service.

The transit had a 6,664 passengers in January compared to 5,501 passengers in January 2016. Numbers were also steady in February, said Beth Heinrich, the Morris Transit Director.

The service had 63,725 passengers in 2008, it's highest count to date. The second highest was 63,019 in 2011 and just completed its third highest annual ridership with more than 62,200 riders in 2016, Heinrich said.

The transit runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays.

"I think they need more buses on weekends, especially Sunday," Miller said. "And maybe a few more hours on Saturday.

"There's one driver on Sunday and that driver meets himself coming and going," Reynolds said.

Heinrich said while there are requests to extend the hours on Saturday and Sunday but it hasn't yet proven cost effective.

The Transit has five buses operating from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the winter. Fewer buses run after 3:30 p.m. but they stay busy, Heinrich said.

"Between 6 and 10 p.m., students use us a lot," Heinrich said.

While Heinrich oversees the transit department she likes that she can still drive a bus.

"When you are driving all the voices are behind you," Heinrich said. "You don't see color or nationality or age."

She recalled a recent conversation with a child that she believed was much older than the child's actual age. "It was like talking to a 25-year-old," Heinrich said. Later, she heard the voice in a local store and met that voice. "I think the kid was only 4 years old," Heinrich said. "To me, it was just like talking to anybody else. That is what is so neat."

The sun was shining one afternoon when Riley had a few minutes to pull to the side of the road and complete paperwork before her next stop.

"I normally sit where there is some action...," Riley said of her paperwork pit stops.

During this stretch of driving she will have been at UMM, the Developmental Achievement Center and a neighborhood on one side of town back across town to Willie's and a different neighborhood and then, headed back across town in the opposite direction.

"Give me an address," she said. "I can turn it over in my head and find it. It's about seven minutes from one side of town to the other."

She and other drivers are part of a system that makes regular stops at UMM, Willie's and Key Row apartments as well as the day's stops scheduled by passengers and the stops scheduled only minutes or hours in advance.

"I hope they never stop the service," Miller said.