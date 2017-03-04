Food shelf seeks donations during March campaign

"Seniors (citizens) are the least represented group we have," Larson said. "That's an issue across the state."

"How do we let seniors know they are entitled to be there?" Larson said of food shelf use. Often, an elderly person may think someone needs the food shelf more than them, even when the elderly person has a need, Larson said.

"We know there are more out there (than are using the shelf)," Larson said.

An increase of elderly users would impact the already busy food shelf, Larson said.

"We've been pretty steady over the past several years," Larson said. "We may get 20 to 30 new users a month but then, there are 20 to 30 who didn't need it that month."

As the food shelf need continues, the local food shelf is participating in the 35th annual Minnesota Food Share March Campaign that started Feb. 24 and ends April 2.

Donations to campaign are important, Larson said.

Stevens County distributes an average of 9,000 pounds of food and personal care products each month to an average of 120 households, a food shelf news release said. Those 120 households represent an average of 360 people per month. More than one-third of those served are children.

On average, users receive about 25 pounds of food each month which is about a three-to-five day supply of food, Larson said.

The food shelf receives donations of food and personal care products. Cash is also welcome.

Larson said it's been calculated that every $1 donated allows food shelves to buy $4 worth of food.

The Stevens County Food Shelf also receives a financial incentive from the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign based on the total donations received.

Donations can be left at the food shelf from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The food shelf is located at 701 Iowa Ave. in Morris.