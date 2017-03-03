Donnelly News

In St. John's Kongsvinger news: The Glacial Ridge Conference assembly of the ELCA will be held March 5 at 2 p.m. at St. John's.

Lenten services continue on March 8 at St John's and March 15 at Kongsvinger, both at 7 p.m.

KLCW Birthday/Fellowship Dinner will be held March 12 at the Kongsvinger parish hall,following the 11 a.m. worship service.

the Donnelly city council will meet today (Saturday) at 4:00 p.m. Please note new day and time.

The Rendsville 4-H will meet on March 6 at 7 p.m. at St John's Church in Donnelly.

The Donnelly Community Club meets on March 13 at 7 p.m. at city hall. The fire department also meets on March 13 at the fire hall at 7 p.m.

There will be a benefit for Freddy Hanson (4 year old son of Pr Mike and Pr Martha Hanson, who has cancer) on March 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church of Morris. If you would like to help or make a donation you can contact Amy Swanson at 320-287-1867 or sign up at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

An open house bridal shower for Megan Mecklenburg bride to be of Patrick Uphoff will be held today (Saturday) from 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church of Morris.

Raising Up Stevens County's second annual Quarter Kraze will be held at the Old No. 1 Southside in Morris today (Saturday) starting at 2 p.m.

The Herman Red Hatters will meet March 6 at 11 a.m. at the Hunan Spring Restaurant in Fergus Falls

Nancy Horning of Chokio passed away on Feb. 27. Survivors include her son Tom (Pearl Anderson) of Chokio.