Helping with taxes

Nestled in the corner room of the Morris Senior Center, four retirees spend each Monday from the beginning of February to the middle of April offering their free time to assist seniors with mid-to-low income.

"My wife said I should volunteer," Bob Amundson, AARP District Coordinator and Chokio local said. Amundson has been with the group since 2004.

The first year both he and his wife, Mary Ellen, assisted with the tax aides, they completed 45 returns. That number has climbed over the last decade. Along with Don and Char Petersen, the four of them estimate around 300 returns go through their doors each year.

Although the program is targeted toward local seniors, there are others who can benefit from the program.

"It's mainly targeting for seniors, but we've done college students, younger families, and some single-parents. It's a wide range," Amundson said. He said that each person's view of what 'middle income' is different and community members should not be afraid to make an appointment with one of the tax aides.

Other benefits of the free AARP tax program is that the potential refund will not disappear due to preparation costs. "If they had to go to a paid preparer, those refunds are usually then given to the preparer to cover costs. We save people that hassle," Char Petersen said.

Along with free assistance, the tax aides are also able to find items that often go unchecked, such as income credits, child tax credits, and education credits. Amundson said taxpayers is rarely take advantage of education credits. Education credits include expenses paid for classroom supplies, he said.

Tax preparers said they like the work that comes with tax time.

"Helping a lot of the seniors who need that help and meeting people has to be the best part. It's a benefit for everyone we help," Amundson said.

For those community members who find taxes intimidating, Don Petersen suggested, "think of the refunds. That makes it a lot less scary."

Any interested in learning more or making an appointment call Human Services at 320-206-6600. The service is offered at the Morris Senior Center on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will continue until the middle of April.