Large and small, Anderson cared for the animals (with video)

Anderson passed on the Morris Veterinary Clinic practice to Aaron Rokey in mid-February. The change has happened over about two years as Anderson has removed himself from the day to day operations until the eventual full transfer to Rokey. Rokey has been with the clinic since 2004. Rokey, Dr. Jason Anderson and Dr. Marcia Barck are veterinarians on staff.

"I feel really blessed, really fortunate," Anderson said of his career. He grew up on a farm near Donnelly that he continues to farm today. He started as a vet in Morris in 1969.

Back then, many smaller farms had pigs and cattle and other livestock. Anderson was there for calving and illness and other issues.

"There are a huge number of teachable moments because you are usually at a place because most times there are problems," Anderson said.

Sometimes fixing the problem required the producer to spend money on medicine or other changes, Anderson said.

He may have worked with a livestock producer to change his loading chutes because the existing ones were causing animals stress or other problems.

"You want to lower the stress of an animal because eventually (stress) affects quality," Anderson said.

A semi trailer used by one farmer was causing the animals to hit the bottom portion roof while cattle were loaded. Processors noticed bruises on the back meat of the animal and asked about the problem. Anderson said the problem was traced to the low roof on the bottom level of the semi trailer. The farmer switched trailers and solved the problem, Anderson said.

"Fifty percent of the problems have nothing to do with a lack of antibiotics," Anderson said.

Rokey said he's learned from Anderson that it's important to spend time teaching farmers and owners of animals.

The need to teach and work with animal owners was a constant, Anderson said.

But he did see a difference in animals and owners over the years.

Anderson said he learned after several years that livestock production had cycles which impacted his businesses.

He added more small animal service to his practice. "I knew that would be the difference maker when things fell into a valley," Anderson said. "Small animals are not tied to the economy but are tied to people who love them."

Serving livestock's large animals along with people's pets can be a challenge, Anderson said. The two different owners and animals require different service and approaches and training, Anderson said.

"I enjoyed it all," Anderson said. "I like to take on challenges. One day it might be a cat and the next day it might be a pig. Sometimes, it's can be overwhelming that you feel you can't do your absolute best at one thing."

Yet, he's gotten positive feedback on how he's served animals and owners over the years.

Rokey agreed on the challenge. "I think it's a continual learning process, that balance between large and small animals," Rokey said of a practice such as the Morris Veterinary Clinic. "The veterinarian world is tending to be more focused and specialized."

But, Anderson said there is room for that balance in the Morris area. Now that he's ready to fully retire, there is room for three veterinarians in Rokey, Anderson and Barck. He's fine that he no longer needs that room.