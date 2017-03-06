Check This Out

The Friends do so much for the library and its patrons. The Friends have funded aspects of the library's Summer Reading program for children. They have sponsored author events, promoted children's activities through entertainment and treats, and have purchased select books and shelving for the collection. Coloring pencils have been purchased for our Coloring Nights at the library. A kid's computer with a touch screen was added to our children's area. Just recently the Friends donated money that paid for pizza served during a very successful Game Day at the library.

The Friends' Summer Book Sale will be held this year on July 14, 15, and 16 at the library. The Friends' like to capitalize on the excitement of Prairie Pioneer Days so the tradition of holding the book sale simultaneously has been a good one. The Friends would like you to know that they are accepting book donations NOW at the library. If you have not attended a book sale before let me paint you an alluring picture. It's a bookworm's paradise. The variety of books mimics that of the variety represented in our public library; fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, science fiction, westerns, young adult novels, early reading chapter books, and picture books. The Friends also sell DVDs, VHS tapes, and music CDs. The prices are right too. Hardbacks are $1, paperbacks $.50. Last summer I was thrilled to find an audio book by one of my favorite authors and filmmakers — "Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America."

Shop at the book sale this summer and if you are not wealthy you will feel it after you leave with as many books as you desire!

"Being rich is not about how much money you have or how many homes you own; it's the freedom to buy any book you want without looking at the price and wondering if you can afford it." —John Waters

The Friends meet in the library community room at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of most months. Anyone is welcomed to attend. The Friends are always looking for individuals who want to take an active role in the ongoing support of the library. Financial contributions are appreciated. Contact Tim Lindberg, 651-717-8002, for more information on how you can become involved.