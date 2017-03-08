Residents gather to say time to end domestic violence

"I know people who have experienced relationship violence, domestic violence," said Sandy Olson-Loy, vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Minnesota Morris.

Olson-Loy and UMM are among the partners in Morris and Stevens County that help victims of domestic violence and work to prevent it, said Lisa Thom, the director of Someplace Safe in Morris. Someplace Safe is a non-profit organization that works with victims of domestic violence.

The March 7 gathering in Morris was among 25 events planned in the state that day, Thom said. The day is part of a Live Free Without Violence campaign.

As the crowd listened in front of the courthouse, the names of the victims of domestic violence in Minnesota in 2016 were read.

"We're here to say they aren't forgotten," Thom said.

The list is one of tragedy and loss, Olson-Loy said. "All the potential...," she said.

"I'm concerned about domestic violence taking too many lives in Minnesota and elsewhere," Olson-Loy said.

Although the statistics included names of those not from Morris or Stevens County, the region is not free from domestic violence, Thom said.

Melanie Fohl works with the housing authority in Stevens County. "I see many situations where people are trying to deal with violence in their lives," Fohl said. "It's usually women, but not always, who are victims of physical or emotional abuse. They just don't seem to be able to find a way out of that."

That's why she attended the March 7 event Fohl said. "I want to remind our congressmen that it is important to continue funding for these types of services," Fohl said. "I want to show support for the work Someplace Safe does."

The work must continue, Olson-Loy said, to prevent any more names from being added to a list of victims of domestic violence.