Hancock Library News

I have been busy adding new books to the library collection this week. It is always a hard compromise on what I will buy for the library. Even more limiting than money sometimes in our library is space. And do I buy patron requests? Classic collection vs. contemporary and fresh? Hardcover titles only vs. paperback. New Authors or books in a series? Did I forget to mention audiobooks and movies, and children's collection, and young adult collection and graphic novels?

One of the easiest things are the popular books. Is there any library that will take a pass on something like the new Nora Roberts? It doesn't matter if it gets rave or rank reviews, it's Nora Roberts! In some ways, this is the easiest purchase of the day. Ditto that for Grisham, Patterson, Evanovich, and every other author that is a big draw in almost any community

And....raise your hand if you get highly irritated when the library is missing books in a series. Yes, I know. Libraries don't do this just to irritate you, really. Books get lost/missing/damaged or we didn't know that they were part of a series in the first place. We buy what we can, and the rest try to borrow for our patrons from other libraries through interlibrary loan.

These are only a few considerations that go into how and what we buy for our shelves. In the end, my goal for the fiction collection is for everyone to have the opportunity to visit old favorites, keep up with current favorites, and maybe try something new.

And so come in and check out our new( and old) selections.

—See ya at the Library