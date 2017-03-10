Hancock Library News
Basketball tourneys are here. A fun time of year when I always remember tournaments past. We just had the privilege of celebrating our great and historic 1997 teams and memories but many of us also have additional memories. The years we "just missed" making it to the state tournament such as 1960 when we watched Edgerton win on our little black and white TV, and in 1964 when we watched TV at a party at Eide's when Luverne won. I also recall the year Alberta went to the state tournament, the year Cyrus went to the state tournament, 1988 when my daughter Shelly was in the state tournament and all the other years Hancock was fortunate to go to the state tournament. We also always seem to remember all the snowstorms connected with tournament games. In 1965, as a high school junior, we went as observers to watch Minnetonka win the tournament and got snowed-in in Minneapolis. Of course we were not too sad. Of course there were the snowstorms of 1997. Many other years it seems snowstorms were always connected to the state tournament. The Minnesota State High School League split the high schools into two classes in 1971. Everyone said that would be the end of rivalries-it wasn't. In 1997 thes state split schools into four class classes and, yet, I and others still love to watch. Yes, many memories come with tourney time and as soon as I walk into the University of Minnesota Morris gym and smell that popcorn and hear the band, they all come flooding back.
I have been busy adding new books to the library collection this week. It is always a hard compromise on what I will buy for the library. Even more limiting than money sometimes in our library is space. And do I buy patron requests? Classic collection vs. contemporary and fresh? Hardcover titles only vs. paperback. New Authors or books in a series? Did I forget to mention audiobooks and movies, and children's collection, and young adult collection and graphic novels?
One of the easiest things are the popular books. Is there any library that will take a pass on something like the new Nora Roberts? It doesn't matter if it gets rave or rank reviews, it's Nora Roberts! In some ways, this is the easiest purchase of the day. Ditto that for Grisham, Patterson, Evanovich, and every other author that is a big draw in almost any community
And....raise your hand if you get highly irritated when the library is missing books in a series. Yes, I know. Libraries don't do this just to irritate you, really. Books get lost/missing/damaged or we didn't know that they were part of a series in the first place. We buy what we can, and the rest try to borrow for our patrons from other libraries through interlibrary loan.
These are only a few considerations that go into how and what we buy for our shelves. In the end, my goal for the fiction collection is for everyone to have the opportunity to visit old favorites, keep up with current favorites, and maybe try something new.
And so come in and check out our new( and old) selections.
—See ya at the Library