Taking care of townships

Township government is "grassroots, local democracy," Hedtke said. "People who live there vote on their own tax levy."

Stevens County has 16 townships each with its own board of supervisors, clerk and treasurer. The board and township residents set the tax levy. The township officials are responsible for road maintenance, fire protection, culverts and other services and infrastructure in the township.

On Tuesday, March 14, more than 900,000 Minnesotans will "all have the ability to participate directly in local government," Hedtke said.

It's not a well paying job. It's probably not considered very prestigious among elected positions. And it's likely an elected job most will hold for a long time. Yet, it's important.

One of the main responsibilities of a township supervisor is "keeping our transportation system safe. Maintaining it," said Hodges Township Supervisor Royce Anderson.

"Roads right now are the big thing. For townships, it's the biggest expense," said Moore Township Clerk Robert Nohl.

Eighty-four percent of the local township property tax goes toward roads on average in Minnesota townships, Hedtke said.

Moore Township has 42.37 miles of roads, the most of any township in Stevens County, Nohl said.

While many of the township roads are gravel, there role in the rural economy is often just as critical as any paved county or state road, Hedtke said.

"So much of the Greater Minnesota economy is tied to agriculture," Hedtke said. That agriculture industry could be wind generation, biofuels, livestock and others.

"It all starts on a local road," Hedtke said.

And those local roads need to be maintained year round.

Anderson said "...determining when to move snow and when not to," is one of the biggest challenges of the supervisor's role. Although Hodges Township contracts with Stevens County to move snow, it's "typically the supervisors that make the decision of when to plow," Anderson said.

Moore Township hires private contractors to remove snow and to maintain the gravel, blading and other road work, Nohl said.

In April, Moore Township officials will tour the roads and determine the amount of gravel that should be used on each road. They will inspect culverts and areas of complaints, Nohl said.

Township officials are tasked with maintaining roads that are often subject to increased stress, Hedtke said.

"The machines are getting bigger but the roads aren't getting bigger," Hedtke said. "Certain roads need to be upgraded."

But, townships can't often make the necessary upgrades without state help, Hedtke said.

The pace at which some farming is done can also cause undesirable wear and tear on roads, Hedtke said.

Farmers may drive heavy equipment on a wet gravel road which damages the road instead of waiting until the road is drier and more suitable for use, Hedtke said.

Hedtke has worked for the Minnesota Association of Townships for 11 years. He admires and respects the work township officials do.

A township supervisor can drive down the road and see a plugged culvert, Hedtke said. The supervisor will often leave his vehicle to stand in knee deep water and mud to unplug the culvert, Hedtke said. That's responsive government, that's grassroots government and that's efficient government, he said.

But, it's not really glamorous and there aren't a lot of folks clamoring for the job.

"It's kind of a given that it could be a lifetime position," Anderson said.

When he agreed to join the board two years ago, "I thought it was volunteer," Anderson said with a laugh. Although township officials get paid, "We don't get paid hardly anything," he said.

"We usually say that if you are going off the board you have to find your own replacement, otherwise you are stuck," Nohl said.

"It's not uncommon for people to stay on the board for 40 years," Hedtke said. "We had a town clerk in Jackson County who retired after 60 years. He got elected 30 times."

Although it may be a very long-term position, Anderson and Nohl said they find the service interesting.

"It keeps me connected to the community," Anderson said.

"I enjoy it. You get to work with your neighbors in the township," Nohl said.

Township boards typically meet once a month. Sometimes, it's in the home of one of the officials, like Nohl's.

It's old-school government that dates back to at least the day of when 140 to 160-acre farms supported a family.

A form of government that Hedtke said has stood scrutiny including in states such as Michigan and Indiana. When states have studied the possibility of disbanding township government, they've reached a similar conclusion, Hedtke said. "Towns (township) is the most efficient form of government in the state," he said.