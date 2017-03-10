Morris Community Calendar

CELEBRITY DONKEYBALL will be held at the Morris Area Elementary School gymnasium at 7 p.m. Donkey rides will also be available for children 12 and under. This is a fundraiser for Freddy Hanson's family to help them fight cancer. Tickets are available at Willie's SuperValu, Bremer Bank, Superior Industries, Pizza Ranch, Morris Area Schools district office and the Morris Area elementary office.

Wednesday, March 15

VEGETABLE GARDENING:301 Take your vegetable gardening skills to the next level with our in-depth vegetable growing strategies class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris. Admission is free, donations accepted. More info at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu or 320-589-1711.

Friday, March 17

THE 7TH ANNUAL STEVENS COUNTY FFA ALUMNI BANQUET will be held at 6 p.m. at the Hancock High School. Events includes a silent auction. Annual meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

FREDDY'S FORCE benefit for Freddy Hanson will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 108 West 8th St., in Morris. The event includes a pulled-pork sandwich meal along with a kids' carnival and silent auction.