Morris Looking Back

Leon D. Holbrook, a native of Sauk Centre, is the new member of the MN Highway Patrol stationed at Morris. He succeeds Jim Stevens here, Mr. Stevens having been transferred to Alexandria.

Two one-act plays will be presented by the students of Morris senior high school in the high school auditorium. One of the plays will be selected to represent Morris in the district one-act play contest to be held in Morris on March 18. In addition, a dramatic reading by Wanda Splitstoser and a humorous reading by Robert Alger will be given. The high school sextette will sing two numbers.

Robert Raatz, eighth grade student, and Astrid Erickson of the seventh grade will represent the Morris public schools in the Stevens county spelling contest to be held in Morris. Robert won first place in the contest and Astrid second place. Joyce Fogle and Astrid had tied for second place honors, with Astrid winning the tie-breaking contest. Miss Harriet Halverson pronounced the words. Mrs. Elizabeth Moore and Miss Ione Lindor of the grade school faculty were judges.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of March 9, 1972

March of Dimes chairman Dick Jacobson presented Delbert Melchert with a trophy for placing sceond in pledges, totaling $209.19, in the March of Dimes Snowmobile Marathon held last month. First place winner Dan Rentz, received the top trophy for pledges totaling $295.05 from Mike Jacoby, president of the Morris Snowmobile Club. Darrell (Bud) Johnson of Chokio, third place winner with a total of $171. Others who had high pledge totals in the fund raising project were Jerome Lesmeister, Virgil Maus and Gary Van Luik. The trophies for the winners were donated by Fuhrman Buick, Lesmeister Motors and Victor Bruer Sales.

Dennis Zahrbock displayed the beautiful trophy won by the Morris Jaycee basketball team when it annexed the state Jaycee championship in a tournament at Breckenridge. The Morris cagers won the state title by defeating Chisago City, 67-65, in the championship game after defeating Gaylord and Breck in the first two rounds. Other teams competing were from White Bear Lake, Hibbing, Austin and Lakefield.

The Tigers Basketeers of Morris won their way to the semi-finals of the District 21 tournament when they measured a never-give-up Cyrus Panther crew, 61-51, at the UMM Physical Education Center. Henjum was the Tigers' top scorer with 25 points, good also for game honors. Lembcke had 13 points. Dennis Pieske had 23 points for the Panthers and Lonnie Anderson accounted for another 12.

Between four and five thousand people toured the luxurious new Sunwood Inn in Morris during open house last Sunday afternoon and early evening.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of March 7, 2002

Young people had an exciting and enriching experience recreating the story of Robin Hood, thanks to Prairie Fire Children's Theater. They played the roles of Maid Marian, The Faieries, Robin's mother, the Sheriff's daughters, the Sheriff's deputies, Maid Marian's tutors, "Grunt" and others, along with Robin himself. Two professional actor/directors from Prairie Fire Children's Theater directed the production and played the roles of Flora, the Queen of the Faieries; and the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The Tigers played the final game of four, but did save their best for last as they soundly defeated Renville County West in the quarter-final round of the Sub-Section North 3AA playoffs by a final score of 58-41. The Tigers, ranked #3 in the sub-section, outscored the #6 seeded Jaguars 21-10 in the fourth quarter on their way to the semi-finals.

The Morris observance of the 2002 World Day of Prayer was held March 1 at the Assumption Church. The occasion was marked in a most special way by the presence of Alexandar Marchuk, the young boy who was adopted from Romania this past June, by Nick and Rhonda Marchuk. Rhonda is the daughter of Bill and Phyllis Rickmeyer. Along with Rickmeyers at the Day of Prayer was Carol Berger ( representing Faith Lutheran), Marion Beck (Federated), Bernice Erdahl (Kongsvinger) , Sylvia Yarger (First Lutheran) and Sr. Christelle Watercott (Assumption). The prayer service for this year's observance was prepared by the Women of Romania.

The technology to route 911 calls made from a cell phone to the local law enforcement center is in place and set to be activated on March 11, Stevens County Sheriff Randy Willis says. Until now, emergency calls made on a cell phone went to St. Cloud's Minnesota State Highway Patrol dispatcher who would then need to contact the local dispatcher. One negative note for cellular callers, however, it appears technology that will allow the 911 dispatcher to pinpoint the location of a cellular call is still a few years away. The new 911 system, which prompted the need for new addresses across the county, now immediately displays a map indicating the location of a 911 call the moment it comes into dispatch.