Community greets Behr over coffee

The Rev. Micah Tanis of First Baptist Church in Morris said the welcome party was a nice opportunity to meet the new chancellor.

The UMM campus is important to his personal and professional life, Tanis said. He studies at the campus coffee shop and works in ministry with campus students.

"I love to be at the campus coffee shop, to be around all the buzz," Tanis said. He wanted to share with Behr his enjoyment of the campus and his love of working with college students.

Retiree Cheryl Higgins stopped by to say hello and "welcome her into the community." Higgins said Behr has a dog so she shared information about veterinarians in the area and "interesting things about Morris."

Higgins moved to Morris in 2006 and she said she is still getting acclimated.

Marilyn Syverson has lived in Morris much longer. She graduated from UMM in 1965.

"I wanted to wish her luck at such a wonderful accomplished college," Syverson said. She's proud of UMM and happy to say that as a graduate, she continues to live in Morris, Syverson said.