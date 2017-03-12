Lindor Pay It Forward Stevens County Volunteer of the Year

Lindor lives in Skyview Court, an assisted living facility in Morris. He moved to the facility from his home in Cyrus because of health concerns.

Although he recently gave up driving, he still makes regular visits to nursing homes and visits shut-ins.

"My wife was in a nursing home for 10 years," Lindor said. He visited her nearly every day during those 10 years. While there, "I saw people in chairs with nobody to talk to," Lindor said.

Lindor started conversation and has continued them with many nursing home residents.

He said he recently lost two good friends in nursing homes. "They all passed on," Lindor said.

Visiting people is a way to share his Christian faith, Lindor said.

"I've been very fortunate," Lindor said. "I eat good, I get along good."

And he still loves to dance and will try and get to a nursing home on a day when there is live music.

