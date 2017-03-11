Prairie Fire Theater returns to Hancock Schools

Students will again be involved in the play. Auditions are 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the school cafeteria. Seventy-three students are needed for the cast of "Snow White." Students in grades second through eighth grade can audition.

Students will have received an information letter about the production that includes a permission slip for participation. The permission slip needs to be returned to the school by March 13.

Rehearsals will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, after the auditions.