Phillips wins top award in poster session

Phillips has been exploring the feasibility of grazing crossbred dairy steers on two types of cover crops (winter wheat and winter rye) and finishing on forages as a method of utilizing a low-input system. Furthermore, Phillips evaluated the meat and whether or not it would add value to the organic beef market by improving taste and health benefits for consumers. She concluded that consumers clearly prefer steaks from crossbred steers which grazed winter wheat compared to winter rye. Her poster highlighted objectives, results and conclusions of this research project, which can be viewed at www.wcroc.cfans.umn.edu/researchprograms/dairy/outreach.

This project is supported by USDA-NIFA-OREI.

Phillips is originally from Covington, Washington, and graduated with a B.S. in animal science from Iowa State University. She is pursuing her master's with a focus in organic dairy systems with the U of MN College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences under the direction of Brad Heins, associate professor at the West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris.