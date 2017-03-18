Although disappointed, Plays in Morris director Joe Ferriero said the organization continues to search for a permanent home for the community theater group.

"One hundred percent, we are still looking for a home," Ferriero said.

The organization is raising money through a GoFundMe page on the internet through the end of the month. After that, donations will be received through the Plays in Morris Facebook page.

Ferriero said building owners have offered to share space but Ferriero said that's tough. Sets would be built for rehearsals for productions but then need to be taken down when rehearsal ends for the day, Ferriero said.

"There are empty spaces but not affordable spaces," Ferriero said.

The theater group also needs storage space for props, costumes and other needed items.

Plays in Morris presents at least two productions each year including last year's "Seussical The Musical" a summer production in East Park and the May production of "Diana The Musical."

But Ferriero said the theater group has the ability to do more regular productions throughout the year. If Plays in Morris had a home, it could offer a yearly calendar of events, Ferriero said.

For now, the theater company will be renting space in the Morris Area High School Theater.

Ferriero said he'd rather apply rental money toward a permanent home.

Tickets for "Diana The Musical" are available on the playsinmorris.org website. The musical will be presented at 7 p.m. May 19 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 20. The musical will also be presented May 21 in Barrett.