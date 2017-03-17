Sun Tribune Community Calendar

Saturday, March 18

Freddy's Force benefit will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 108 West 8th St., in Morris. The event includes a pulled-pork sandwich meal along with a kids' carnival and silent auction.

Monday, March 20

The Sons of Norway Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at 6:30 p.m. the Morris American Legion. Program by Jon Pederson, Norway House, Minneapolis. Public is welcome.

Thursday, March 23

The Pomme de Terre Garden club will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the meeting room at the Morris Public Library. Diane Strobel will speak on the Morris Area Community Education Outdoor Learning Environment. Visitors and prospective members welcome!

Friday, March 24

St. Mary's Catholic School All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. Meal includes fish, baked beans, chips and coleslaw.

Saturday, March 25

Stand with Stacey, a Benefit for Stacey Fromm, will be held at the National Guard Armory in Morris. A freewill offering pulled pork meal served from 4 to - 8 p.m.along with a Silent Auction. Sweet Siren will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.