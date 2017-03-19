Sun Tribune Looking Back

Stevens County residents will go to the polls March 18, to cast their ballots in Minnesota's presidential primary election. There is a possibility that the grand-slam victories of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Sen. Estes Kefauver, the former over Sen. Robert A. Taft on the Republican ballot and the latter over President Harry S. Truman on the Democratic ticket. Voters may find the ballot and voting procedure somewhat novel. The MN primary ballots list only three presidential candidates-Harold E. Stassen and Edward C. Slettedahl on the Republican ballot and Hubert H. Humphrey on the DFL party ballot. An additional blank space is left on each ballot for a write-in.

A two-way radio system has been installed by the Morris Cab company in two of its units in order to provide faster service to its patrons. The system was installed and Roy Lucken, owner of the cab company, said it had a good workout when the blizzard-like weather increased the usual number of calls for cab service.

More general community support of AA baseball in Morris is expected to stem from the meeting of the Civic and Commerce association in the municipal courtroom when that subject was the principal topic of discussion. Approximately 60 members of the association attended, concluding that the C. and C. directors name a baseball committee to help promote the Morris Eagles club this season.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of March 16, 1972

The Lester Hill Corporation, one of the country's largest distributors of institutional equipment and supplies, has opened a branch office in the Chokio-Alberta high school in Alberta. The Lester Hill Corporation with the instructor, Mrs. Esther Steuck, acting as the corporation's executive vice president and the six senior girls, Mary Berlinger, Diane Eul, Evelyn Osterman, Sharon Peterson, Karen Raasch and Mary Ritter, as the employees. The branch office is made up of four departments-Sales, Warehouse, Traffic, and Accounting-all under the direction of the general manager. Model offices are being set up in many high schools, vocational centers and vocational schools in the state of Minnesota.

Roger Schnaser, head basketball coach and junior high physical education director in the Morris public schools, tendered his resignation from the local faculty. Coach Schnaser and his wife will go to St. Cloud where both will pursue graduate work towards their master's degrees. Coach Schnaser will also be assistant basketball coach at St. Cloud State under head coach Noel Olson, former cage mentor at UMM.

The Pioneer Home As An Art Form will be the subject of the program to be presented at the regular meeting of the Stevens County Historical Society. Mrs. Walt Monroe will describe six early Stevens county and West Central MN homes from both architectural and historical points of view.

Cast members of the Morris junior high freshman class one-act play, Tammy Thedin, Jim Martin, Pat Kopel and Tom Garberick were rehearsing for the upcoming play. Instructors, Mrs. Mary Kern and Mrs. Candice Hansmeyer, are directors of the comedy entitled "Good-bye To The Clown" which will be given at the junior high auditorium.

Forty-five years of continuous sheep and lamb feeding research has accorded the West Central Experiment Station national and international fame in the scope of its sheep research. Sheep and Lamb Feeders Day is the oldest established livestock day program in the state of Minnesota and one of the oldest in the nation. Since its origin, it has been under the direction and leadership of Professor P. S. Jordan, H. G. Croom and H. E. Hanke of the West Central Experiment Station staff.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of March 12, 2002

Ken and Jill Gagner were guests of Campbell's Soup at the recent Salt Lake City Olympics. Jill won the all expenses paid trip from Campbell's through a contest at Coburn's grocery store. Jill stated that there were 14 winners of the contest worldwide and they came in four stages during the course of the games.

Dr. Abdullah Jaradat is the new research leader at the Morris Soils Lab. Jaradat said he liked the idea of leading a group of scientists dedicated to helping farmers handle the challenges of farming in this part of the world. There is such a variability in soil types, temperature, and rainfall in this region.

The Tigers, behind an amazing 74% shooting effort from the field, advanced to the North Sub-Section 3AA finals with a convincing 64-48 victory over the Minnewaska Lakers. According to the official stats from UMM, the Tigers made 23 of their 31 field goal attempts. The Tigers were led by senior Ryan Stoick, who finished with 20 points; and sophomore Brett Winkelman, who finished with 19 points. The Tigers will now face MAC-CRAY in the north half title game at Southwest State University in Marshall.

Morris Area High School junior Rachel Wulf has been chosen as the President of the Minnesota FFA Association's Region III. With the position of Region President comes duties as a state-wide FFA officer. Wulf's selection marks the first time a Morris student has achieved such a position in the organization.

Two Morris swimmers of the Morris/Minnewaska Area High School swim team (MAHS) placed in the top 16 at the Minnesota State High School Swimming and Diving Championships at the U of M Aquatic Center. Matt Lesmeister qualified individually in two events: the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. He swam a personal best time of 5:09.24 for a 12th place finish. This was a new team record. Mark Lussenden qualified individually in the 200 individual medley, which includes 50 yards of each of the four strokes. He finished with a time of 2:09.31, to place 14th overall.