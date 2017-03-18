Donnelly News

Lenten services continue on March 22 at St. John's and March 29 at Kongsvinger. Both services are at 7 p.m. with coffee fellowship afterwards and alternating between churches each week.

The Donnelly Fire Department will meet at 7 p.m. on March 20 at the fire hall.

The 2017 Runestone telephone association telephone directories are here. Copies are available at HD and Co.in Donnelly.

Donnelly Co-op annual meeting will be held on March 23 starting with a dinner at noon and meeting to follow.

The Donnelly Rod and Gun Club annual meeting is April 4 starting with a meal at 6 p.m. at the community hall in Donnelly.

Death notices former Donnelly area resident Marilyn Hagen passed away on Jan. 26.

Donna Haugen of Milan passed away on March 11. Survivors include her sister in law Jeanne (Dale) Ennen of Donnelly and their family.

The Donnelly Community Club had its first regular meeting of the year on March 13. The club start making plans for this year's bee Aug. 26 and 27. This year's feature is Allis Chalmers.