Hancock Library News

March Madness is indeed upon us and the Pipestone grandsons are waiting for our NCAA bracket picks for their Highway 75 board. I have completed my picks ... I did a lot of guessing, of course always hoping for our Minnesota Gophers. The truth is my bracket, and the overwhelming majority of brackets from coast to coast, will very likely implode by the end of the tournament's first weekend...and therein lays the fun.

If you have time in between basketball, or if you hate basketball, or if you do not know that there are basketball games going on, you should come in and check out some new library books.

"History of Wolves" by Emily Fridlund

"Pachinko" by MinJinLee

"A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman

"Dead Cold Brew" by Cleo Coyle

"Girl Before" by JP Delaney

"Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steel

"Humans Bow Down" by James Patterson

"Anna's Crossing" by Suzanne Fisher

"Amish Promises" by Leslie Gould

And two children's books that I love: "How to Eat an Airplane" and "Never Insult a Killer Zucchini." They are very funny and that is why I love ordering books for the library.

I am so happy to have completed and submitted my state library report and I have a couple statistics for you. Total library visits to the Hancock Library in 2016 were 4,209 people —YAY— and a total circulation (items checked out) of 6,647. I always love seeing how many of you took advantage of all the items we have available to you at our library.

See ya at the library!