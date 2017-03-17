Hancock Library News
On Saturday I was not able to go to Hancock's basketball tournament game as I went to Southwest State in Marshall to watch my grandson Mitch play in his final basketball game for Pipestone as he is a senior. It was a very good game and I was a proud grandma. Sadly they lost, but one of the big things I took away from the game was how proud I am of OUR Hancock pep band and how much I missed them. Of course I know I am very prejudiced but they always have an amazing sound and make us all so proud. And also the music department's concert last Monday evening was just fabulous and congratulations on your fine contest showing!
March Madness is indeed upon us and the Pipestone grandsons are waiting for our NCAA bracket picks for their Highway 75 board. I have completed my picks ... I did a lot of guessing, of course always hoping for our Minnesota Gophers. The truth is my bracket, and the overwhelming majority of brackets from coast to coast, will very likely implode by the end of the tournament's first weekend...and therein lays the fun.
If you have time in between basketball, or if you hate basketball, or if you do not know that there are basketball games going on, you should come in and check out some new library books.
"History of Wolves" by Emily Fridlund
"Pachinko" by MinJinLee
"A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman
"Dead Cold Brew" by Cleo Coyle
"Girl Before" by JP Delaney
"Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steel
"Humans Bow Down" by James Patterson
"Anna's Crossing" by Suzanne Fisher
"Amish Promises" by Leslie Gould
And two children's books that I love: "How to Eat an Airplane" and "Never Insult a Killer Zucchini." They are very funny and that is why I love ordering books for the library.
I am so happy to have completed and submitted my state library report and I have a couple statistics for you. Total library visits to the Hancock Library in 2016 were 4,209 people —YAY— and a total circulation (items checked out) of 6,647. I always love seeing how many of you took advantage of all the items we have available to you at our library.
See ya at the library!