Making sure on history: Museum gets grant (with video)

She puts on white gloves that protect museum items from oils and dirt and then, walks to the door of a different enclosure. Her white gloves grip a wheel-like door handle and she turns it. The door slides open to reveal boxes and shelves of stored items. It's a lot like opening a vault.

The treasure inside isn't money or jewels or gold but dozens of dresses, uniforms and hats preserved by the museum.

"This is my favorite," museum curator King said as she pulls out a light blue two piece ensemble from the 1950s.

King knows where to find other dresses including one that is of the PBS's Series "Downton Abbey" era, but a $9,059 grant from the Minnesota State Historical Society through the Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund will help make sure all those dresses, uniforms, hats and other clothes and accessories are easy for all to find and accurately recorded in the museum's records.

King said the grant will be used to pay a staff member for an additional nine hours of work each week to complete an inventory of the museum's clothing and accessories collection.

"The project will take a long time, about a year," King said. The museum has about 5,000 objects in the collection, King said.

About $7,000 of the grant will be used toward the additional nine hours per week. The museum will also use the grant to help pay for a 100-hour paid internship for a student from the University of Minnesota, Morris, King said.

The inventory will account for each piece of clothing and accessory in the museum's collection and make sure each is recorded in the data base, museum and historical society director Katie Sauers said.

"We will be taking a look at what we have, if there are in gaps (in the collection) that we might want to fill," King said. "We will also be thinking of things we may want for future exhibits."

Items such as military uniforms, prom and semi formal dresses will be included in the inventory.

King said the museum has an assortment of prom, semi-formal and wedding dresses cover many decades. Often those are the types of clothing donated because clothing worn for everyday use gets worn out, she said.

While in the storage area, King pulled out a lidded box containing an assortment of colorful hats. Some were flowered, another was red. Hats that will be recorded in the inventory.

A completed inventory will make it easier for museum users to find clothing and accessories, King said.

For example, students doing research will be have easier access to clothing and so will a family member who wants to check on an item donated by an ancestor, King said.

The museum has a coding system that designates the location, aisle and shelf of individual items, Sauers said.

The museum has had several moves in its history and items may now have incorrect codes, Sauers said.

It's common for museums to inventory their collections, King and Sauers said.

"We're not the first to do an inventory," Sauers said. But the museum did receive a grant in its first application to do so, Sauers said. She credited King's skill in completing the application.