Looking Back

Miss Ann Hadley of Minneapolis , who has accepted a position at the Sylvander Drug store in Morris and will enter on her duties here April 1, is following in her father's footsteps, profession-wise. Miss Hadley is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Willard J. Hadley. Her father is a professor in the College of Pharmacy at the U of M and is secretary of the Minnesota State Pharmaceutical association. She just completed her work for a master of science degree with a major in pharmaceutical and a minor in pharmacology.

Miss Betty Edson, who plays third trumpet in the Sioux City, IA Symphony Orchestra while attending Morningside College in that city, describes as a "big thrill" her opportunity to play with the orchestra in a concert at which Oscar Levant, famed pianist, was guest artist.

A series of three one-act plays will be given by Morris junior high school groups in the school auditorium. "The Ghost Wore White" by LeRonia Rose will be given by a group of 9C students under the direction of DeWaine Silker. The cast is Nancy Miller, George Weers, Deanne Riemer, Caroline Flannigan, James Nystuen, Lorraine Robertson, Florence Anderson and Janet Anderson. Members of the 7th grade under the direction of Miss Frances Torgerson will present "Radio Rumpus" by Harold Rolseth. Its cast is Maxine Anderson, Shirley Johnson, Jean Stoner, Doris Feuchtenberger, Eddie Jones, Arthur Carbert and Ronald Max.

The 20th anniversary of the Church of the Nazarene in Alberta will be observed with special services on March 30. Three services have been scheduled, announces Rev. G. W. Schafer, pastor. Rev. S. C. Taylor of Fargo, ND, who organized the Alberta congregation on March 27, 1932, will be the guest speaker at the anniversary services

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of March 14, 1972

"Good-Bye To The Clown", a one act comedy by Ernest Kinoy, will be presented by the freshman class of the Morris junior high school at the junior high auditorium. Rehearsing a scene from the play, set in the office of the school principal, were Tom Garberick, the clown, Sudhir Agarwal, school principal, Sue Hennen, a teacher, and Tammy Thedin, who played the part of the little girl. The play is being directed by instructors, Mrs. Mary Kern and Mrs. Candice Hansmeyer.

Taking quick advantage of an almost unbelievably cold shooting Wheaton team, the smooth and talented Elbow Lake Eagles captured the District 21 basketball championship in the title game of the district tournament in the Physical Education Center at the University of MN, Morris. The score was 60-45. The store of the game was pretty well told in the first half when the Eagles raced to a commanding 31-10 lead.

The Chokio Review and Herman Review newspapers were sold last week according to publisher Dean Brenner of Herman. The new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Michele Helberg of Hopkins, will take over in June and will make their home at Herman. The couple have three children.

The Tiger cagers of Morris wrapped up another basketball season when they measured the Breckenridge Cowboys, 57-46, in the consolation championship game of the District 21 tournament in the UMM Physical Education Center. The game marked the end of the prep basketball careers of six members of the Tiger squad-Brian Henjum, Joe LaFave, Mark Huebner, Mike Behm, Jon Fellows and Gary Brown.

Appointment of Donald D. Turner as director of athletics and head football coach at the University of MN, Morris was approved by the University Board of Regents. Turner was appointed with the rank of assistant professor. He will assume his new duties March 20. Turner succeeds Wayne 'Mike' Simpson who earlier accepted the post of head football coach at St. Cloud State College.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of March 14, 2002

The MAHS vocal musicians chosen for the North Central American Choral Directors Association Honor Choir, which will assemble in Des Moines, IA are Nick Kleespie, Mike Luetmer, Lucas Forcella, Seyward Mattson and Amy Musielewicz. MAHS choir director is John Kleinwolterink. The auditioning was done by tape.

The essay,"Is Freedom Really Free?", by Rachael Dalhoff, a home-schooled eighth-grader from Cyrus, will represent Minnesota's fifth VFW district at the state level of the VFW's youth essay contest. Dalhoff's essay, which topped entries received by Starbuck Post 4582 and its Auxiliary, won first place in district five, a prize worth $500 towards college expenses.

The 15U MBA girls hockey team had the honor of competing in the regional tournament in Alexandria. The American Division included teams from Brainerd, Park Rapids, Duluth and Alexandria. The National Division's teams were Proctor, Detroit Lakes, C-I-A and Morris-Benson. The Storm played some great games and concluded the weekend with an impressive three wins, to find them facing Alexandria in the championship game. The Storm came away with second place honors with a 1-2 loss to Alex in an extremely face-paced, back-and-forth game.

The Cyrus Math Science and Technology School is preparing to implement new teaching methods. Superintendent Bob Vaadeland says the school hopes they'll both improve education and ease the financial burden of declining enrollment. According to Vaadeland, declining enrollment, particularly in the younger grades, if forcing Cyrus to consider expanding the multi-age classroom approach. The new arrangement, expected to be implemented next year, would combine the kindergarten, first and second grade classes into one multi-age class.