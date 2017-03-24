Donnelly News

Lenten services continue at 7 p.m. March 29 at Kongsvinger and 7 p.m. April 5 at St. John's with coffee fellowship afterwards and alternating between churches each week.

The Donnelly Rod and Gun Club annual meeting is on April 5 starting at 6 p.m. The club is raffling off a fish house. Contact any member for a ticket.

There will be two open house bridal showers at the Kongsvinger parish hall. The first is for Jessica Bergstrom bride to be Joe Okle from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 15. The second is for Crystal Henrichs bride to be of Brad Searle from 10 a.m. to noon on April 29.

The Stevens County Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. April 6 at the library in Morris.

Herman Red Hatters meet at 9 a.m. April 3 in AJ's in Herman.

Graveside services for former Donnelly area resident Marilyn Hagen will be 11 a.m. June 5 at Kongsvinger cemetery.