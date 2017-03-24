Hancock Library News: Do I read all the books?

One of my favorite colors is gray (yes gray is a color). It dominates my wardrobe, some of my art, and even my house. But in March after gray skies and concrete and bare trees, I need a little variation and brightness and so, it is wonderful to see the sunshine and even a few signs of new life in the green leaves of the tulips popping out in the back of my house. Indeed, color is therapy. It has the ability to make you feel serene or energized, romantic or celebratory, reflective or hopeful. So, come in and check out some of our decorating books about color. Maybe it is time for a new color scheme in your life.

Just in case you come in and wonder about the new TV and Wi player that we have in the library, we received it all through some give- aways from the Viking Library System. A big box came with the TV and the Wi and all accessories FREE! We really like free. So far we have not used it much but thought in the summer it might be a really fun resource. I have to admit I am not too smart about all this but figure the kids will help me out.

See ya at the library!