Hancock Community Club considers new welcome signs

Justin Cronin, president of the club, said members are concerned about the "ability of the sign to hold up."

The sign near Hancock Concrete is of particular concern, said Terry Timmerman of Image Xperts in Morris. The sign faces directly into what can be strong winds, Timmerman said. He's surprised it hasn't been blown over by a windstorm.

"The one by Hancock Concrete isn't in the best shape...," Cronin said.

The sign structures are about 30 years old, Timmerman said. "The structures have been there a long time," he said. That's a long time in sign life, he said.

The actual signs with the words "Hancock" and a listing of a various businesses are about 10 to 12 years old and made of aluminum and vinyl, Timmerman said.

Cronen said any new sign considerations are preliminary as Timmerman, who installed the existing signs, is developing some options.

"We're looking at doing something that will last a very long time," Timmerman said.

Any option, "comes down to funding," Timmerman said.

The cost of a welcome sign can vary but it's more than a few thousand dollars, Timmerman said.

The signs vary in size and material. The larger the sign, the more rock or concrete used and the amount of lighting used will increase the price.

But Hancock's signs and cost will be based on input from the club, Timmerman said. Timmerman plans to contact local businesses to contribute to the sign through advertising that involves the electric sign on Sixth Street in Hancock, he said.

The sign would incorporate the city's new logo that was chosen about three years ago, Timmerman said.