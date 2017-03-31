Hancock News

Pat Mumm's two sisters, Sandy Lambertson from Oak Park and Betty Hurst from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, arrived on Thursday to help with a lending hand during Pat's rehab from rotator cuff surgery.

Homemakers was held on Monday night at Virene Luthi's. The theme for the meeting was: Decluttering your house helps declutter your life. Virene had a spring theme with birds as the décor. Attendance included: Virene Luthi, Joanna Rustad, Yvonne Krupke, Merilyn Maanum, Nancy Dosdall, Carol Naig, Katie Erdman, Jan Malo and Kate Sauer. Jan Malo was the winner of the door prize

Kevin and Gloria Zeltwanger had weekend guests Thursday thrrough Sunday. Guests included Alizabeth, Jess, Jorgen and Leroy Henriksen from Ringsted, Iowa.