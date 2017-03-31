Hancock Library News

Today is National Something on a Stick Day, National Weed Appreciation Day, National Black Forest Cake Day and National American Diabetes Association Alert Day.

Have you noticed lately that every day is 'National something day?' Some of these are very serious and raise good awareness of many diseases, but many are just fun days, food days, drink days—like National Margarita Day.

National Something on Stick Day is observed each year on March 28, is a great food holiday that lets you use your creative talents. Once you get started the possibilities are endless.

All of this fits right in with my love of calendars. I know we are way past the first of the year when people normally get new calendars but that doesn't stop me from talking about them. I love calendars! I figure if it is going to be something I look at on a regular basis, it should be something that I enjoy visually or something that I can learn from and it should not be ugly or mundane. In the library this year I have an "Alice in Wonderland" calendar with beautiful illustrations from the book for each month. I have had several Edward Gorey calendars because I love his books and his characteristic pen-and-ink drawings that often depict very detailed narrative Victorian scenes. Sometimes the pictures are somewhat unsettling but I find them humorous. I also have had great food calendars for my kitchen and my page-a-day calendars which are the art of the day from the Metropolitan Museum of Art or the origami for the day or the book of the day or the quote of the day...the list goes on and on.

And so since March 25 was National Tolkien Reading Day maybe it is a good excuse to come in and check out some "Hobbit" or "Lord of the Rings" books. Or maybe a cookbook so you are ready for National Spanish Paella Day, just a thought..

See ya at the library! Where every day is Library Day. Well actually only Monday Tuesday and Thursday.