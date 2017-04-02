Morris Looking Back

Deanna Lofquist , Chokio, won the Stevens county spelling championship in the annual contest at the Morris high school. Deanna, a pupil in the Chokio public schools, won the right to represent this county in the state contest by out-spelling 35 other youngsters from all sections of the county. Second place in the contest was Robert Raatz of the Morris public schools. Third place was Murlin Johnson of district 30, Chokio. Ranking fourth was Kathleen Ver Steeg of district 45.

Farmers in the area, plagued by a late and cold spring, will have another delayed start in field work this spring following the heavy snowfall, estimated at 7-8 inches, which blanketed the area Saturday. It is a certainty that it will be several weeks before the snow will disappear.

Another successful year of operation, with total net sales again well over the half-million dollar figure, was marked by the Morris Cooperative Oil association at its annual meeting in the Memorial Armory. A crowd of nearly 900 stockholders, patrons and friends partook of the free meal and meeting. Walter Hanse and Fred Huebner were re-elected to the board of directors at the business meeting. Holdover directors are Carl Hildebrandt, Herman Wente, Howe Anderson, Leroy Welfare and Harvey Richardson.

President J. L. Morrill of the University of Minnesota presented the commencement address at the 42nd annual graduation exercises at the West Central School of Agriculture at Morris. There were 20 candidates for graduation from Stevens county, 12 in the third year class and eight in the fourth year class. Stevens County graduates are: (Third Year)- Arvid Beyer, Mary Blakesley, John Lampert, George Libbon and Vera Neal of Morris; Orville Brunkow of Chokio; Lowell Carlson, Marilyn Koehl and Charles Ver Steeg of Hancock; Darryl Fults, Gerald Laager and Kermit Stahn of Donnelly; (Fourth Year)- Pauline Aanerud and Arden Mayer of Donnelly; Earl Anderson of Chokio; Lois Backlund of Kensington; Sally Huebner and Lillian Luthi of Morris; and Douglas Koehl and Ellen Lindsey of Hancock.

45 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of March 28, 1972

The four top spellers in Stevens County were spotted in the library of Morris East Elementary school. Top spellers are Louis Carlson, from Chokio-Alberta school, son of Mr. And Mrs. Lauren Carlson of Chokio, first place winner; Linda Hallauer, from Hancock school, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Elton Hallauer of Hancock, second place winner; and the two girls who tied for third place, Sue Parson of Morris junior high school, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Allan Parson of Morris, and Tammy Beebe from Chokio-Alberta school, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Raymond Beebe of rural Morris.

Two Morris women were selected to represent rural Minnesota at a press conference and television interview with Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm of New York, announced candidate for the DFL presidential nomination, in Minneapolis. Mrs. Joanne Hart and Mrs. Mary Timmons sat on either side of the New York congresswoman during the interview with newsmen at Metropolitan Airport. Mrs. Timmons, who is one of two Chisholm delegates from Stevens county to the state DFL convention, and Mrs. Hart were among 500 people who met Mrs. Chisholm upon her arrival at the airport. The congresswoman was there to attend a rally in her behalf at Hamline University. The ladies and Mrs. Patte McCallum, Miss Joanne Lunquist, Peter Timmons and Donald Timmons, also of Morris, were at the rally at Hamline University Field House.

15 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of March 19, 2002

When their friend and colleague, Mick Briscoe, passed away last year, Elizabeth S. Blake, C. Frederick Farrell, Jr., Thomas C. Turner and Bonnie Droegemueller decided they wanted to create some sort of memorial to him. Since Briscoe was a French teacher and, later, a media specialist for the Morris Area School District, it was felt that honoring him with a donation of French-related books to the district would be appropriate. Seven books were presented to Morris Area Schools Superintendent Keith Redfield and the District. Peter Bremer, the current media specialist, said that the donation "speaks highly" of the sort of educator Briscoe was.

The answer to Minnesota's increasing need for power might be wind, crops, even animal manure-all resources that could give rural Minnesota a profitable new agricultural product-renewable energy. Nearly 200 people gathered at UMM to learn more about renewable energy, and to explore how local communities and farmers might tap the emerging market for "green" power.

This week it was announced that the Villa of St. Francis will be renamed West Wind Village. Gone will be the institutional feel of a nursing home, the facility has converted one of its corridors into a street-like setting, with facades of houses all along the corridor. The change, West Wind Village administrator Carol Abele stated, helps give the residents more of an idea of home.

After nearing a state record in shooting 74% in defeating Minnewaska, the Tigers could only manage 31% against MACCRAY, and as a result, their season ended with a 57-42 loss at the hands of the #1 seeded Wolverines.

Stevens County Healthy Communities/ Healthy Youth Service Learning Project recently awarded service learning mini-grants to four Morris Area School teachers. The goal of the Service Learning Project is to facilitate county-wide institutionalization of service learning. Mini-grants up to $1000 were awarded to : Thom Howden, Nancy Grotjohn, Debra Betow Swezey, Peg Rinkenberger, Jada Siegel, Catherine Hebert and Mandi Cihlar.